Keanu Reeves Spotted Being Awesome To A Young Fan At The Airport

Keanu Reeves was spotted making a young fan’s day when he took the time to give an autograph and answer his long list of questions at a New York airport. He even asked the kid questions about his own trip. The whole thing was documented on Twitter by someone standing nearby.
Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022
Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022
Kid: Why were you in London?
KR: Filming a documentary.
Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)
KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!
Kid: Do you drive?
KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022
Kid: Why were you in London?
KR: Filming a documentary.
Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)
KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!
Kid: Do you drive?
KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.
After detailing the entire conversation, the OP asked for a pic himself and of course, Keanu obliged!
And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022
And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz