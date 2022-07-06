      Weather Alert

Keanu Reeves Spotted Being Awesome To A Young Fan At The Airport

Jul 6, 2022 @ 8:04am

Keanu Reeves was spotted making a young fan’s day when he took the time to give an autograph and answer his long list of questions at a New York airport.  He even asked the kid questions about his own trip. The whole thing was documented on Twitter by someone standing nearby. 

 

After detailing the entire conversation, the OP asked for a pic himself and of course, Keanu obliged!

 

Andrew Kimmel fan Keanu Reeves. airport questions Twitter
