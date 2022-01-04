Keanu Reeves Secretly Donated 70% Of His Salary From “The Matrix” To Fight Leukemia

Keanu Reeves has been known to be generous and just all around nice guy…and now we’re finding out he donated the majority of his paycheck from the original “The Matrix” movie in 1999.
He was paid $10 million upfront, but then earned another $35 million when the movie became a box office blockbuster. According to Lad Bible, the actor donated 70% of the money — A WHOPPING $31.5 million — to leukemia research. At the time, his sister Kim, had been battling that disease for 8 years. She finally entered remission in 2001.
Reeves has continued to give money to research in the years after Kim was cured, even creating his own cancer fund.
