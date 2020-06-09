Keanu Reeves Says The Script For “Matrix 4” Is Wonderful…And Ambitious
Keanu Reeves was fully onboard for “The Matrix 4” after reading the “wonderful” storyline. He talks about why he signed on in Empire magazine’s Heroes issue.
Keanu said, “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing.” He continued, “It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”
Reeves is reprising his role as Neo and reuniting with his costar, Carrie-Anne Moss, who starred as Trinity. Moss told Empire, “I never thought that it would happen” when speaking about the fourth installment in the franchise. It was never on my radar at all.” “When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift’. It was just very exciting.”
The franchise follows Reeves’ Neo and a series of heroes as they battle against machine overlords who have imprisoned human beings in an ultra-realistic virtual reality. Although he kept quiet about the plot of the upcoming fourth installment in the movie franchise, Reeves did give one small hint.
“It’s very ambitious. As it should be!”
