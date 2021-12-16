Keanu Reeves Says He’d Rather Be Neo Than John Wick

If there’s one thing that can be said about Keanu Reeves, it’s that he is cool as h-e- double hockey sticks man. If it’s not being the bank robbing surfer bro he’s probably stopping whatever out of control mode of transportation you happen to be on that day whilst DISARMING A BOMB and wooing women on board. Just an all around cinematic bad ass, and we haven’t even mentioned arguably the 2 most impactful roles of his career.
On Facebook Watch’s ‘Red Table Talk,’ Carrie-Anne Moss & Priyanka Chopra Jonas join Jada Pinkett-Smith who doubles as host and co-star in this episode, to catch up a bit, answer fan questions, and chat about the upcoming Matrix 4. Inevitably Ke-Ke is given the option to choose between being Neo from ‘The Matrix’ or his John Wick character in real-life, and the actor couldn’t help but give the most thoughtful answer possible.
“Lots of ways to go at that,” said Keanu. Because we’re here speaking about Resurrections and Matrix Resurrections, I think–and I don’t think John Wick would mind. I think he’d understand.” and considering what he would say next I’m not completely sure. Reeves would go on to say; “But I think to be able to be with Trinity and have that life with them together and see what would happen– I think John Wick would be like ‘I got your back.’” SOOOOOFT
If you’re going to go that route, Jonathon Wick would most certainly scoff at the citing of some concept called love as the deciding factor… I mean we’d understand if you at least spoke on the fact that he’s basically the Matrix’s Messiah and yes I am speaking for a fictional assassin in place of the person cast in that role but clearly the mans gone soft!
