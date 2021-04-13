Keanu Reeves Rumored to Be Joining the Star Wars Universe
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
And all your Keanu dreams may be coming true. Keanu Reeves may be joining the Star Wars universe.
Reports indicate Reeves is set to star as King Valar in a new project coming to Disney+. Reeves’ character will be introduced in an animated series coming Disney+ in 2023.
Reeves will voice the character in the animated series and later play the character in a trilogy. The storyline will take place three-thousand years before ‘The Phantom Menace.’
Creators say the animation for the series is unlike anything audiences will have seen before.