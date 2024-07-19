Keanu Reeves Has Written A Novel

Source: YouTube

Keanu Reeves has written his first novel, The Book Of Elsewhere, co-authored with China Miéville (known for sci-fi books like The City & The Cityand Perdido Street Station).

Based on Reeves’ comic series BRZRKR, the 352-page novel follows an 80,000-year-old warrior seeking the meaning of his existence and includes elements ranging from the U.S. government to an ancient pig and armadillos. “It went from this simple premise and gained in complexity and continued to grow,” Reeves said in an interview with the New York Times. “It’s another version of storytelling, which I love.”

Netflix is also adapting the BRZRKR universe into a series and a film. (New York Times)