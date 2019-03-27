STREAMING
Keanu Reeves Excellent Adventure After His Flight Made An Emergency Landing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
 Keanu Reeves found himself on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California, but it ended up making an emergency landing in Bakersfield, Calif.

They made it safely to a closed airport, but then they had to figure out how to get everyone on to Los Angeles.

Freelance cartoonist, Brian Rea, was on the flight and decided to document the journey that showcased Keanu in a real-life Speed role.

“So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield,” Brian shared. “They just announced we may be taking…a bus.”

Do you think Keanu demanded special treatment? Nope. He asked questions, helped sort out the situation and even gave options to passengers. In fact, Keanu ended up taking a two-hour van ride to Los Angeles where he read out facts about Bakersfield and played country music with fellow strangers.

“It’s population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation,” Keanu is overheard saying in Brian’s Instagram Stories.

#roadtripgoals #Keanurocks

