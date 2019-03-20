Keanu Reeves Confirms Bill and Ted 3; Nerds Rejoice

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have confirmed that a new Bill and Ted movie is going to happen and eye 2020 for an official release.

90’s kids and nerds can collectively rejoice. Keaunu Reeves and Alex Winter (Ted, Theordore Logan and Bill S. Preston esq. respectively) have announced that a 3rd installment of the time traveling comedy “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is all but certain.

They made the announcement in a short video posted to youtube this morning. Expect the movie to drop in 2020 with a working title of “Face The Music”.

2020 isn’t that too far off. Sadly, comedian George Carlin who passed away in 2008 will not be a part of this installment but we can hope there is some sort of nod to his character. Until then, let’s hit the rewind button and relive the first two totally excellent trailers.

