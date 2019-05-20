Keanu Reeves Beat The Avengers…And Admits Crushing On Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves stopped by The Ellen Show to talk about his new movie, “John Wick: Chapter 3” (which unseated “Avengers: End Game” to be the top movie at the box office this weekend), and some fun facts came up.

Ellen shared that Sandra admitted to having a crush on Keanu when they starred in “Speed” together when she was on the show in December. We were all shooketh at his reaction to that news!!! Whyyyyyyy didn’t that romance happen????

For reals though…if you haven’t spent time with the John Wick movies, YOU SHOULD BECAUSE THEY ARE AWESOME. AND VIOLENT. AND AWESOME.

And then…just for fun…let’s watch Keanu answer fan questions while playing with puppies.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” is in theaters now.