Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Made a “Bill & Ted” Graduation Video for San Dimas High School

Jun 4, 2020 @ 7:56am
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas during the 2017 New York Comic Con - Day 1 on October 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

And this is amazing, KEANU REEVES and ALEX WINTER made a graduation video for San Dimas High School near L.A., and dropped a bunch of “Bill & Ted” references.  It’s the same school they went to in the movies.

There’s a 45-second clip buried 18 minutes in, where they congratulate all the seniors and mix in some “Bill & Ted” references. Fast forward to 18.5 minutes in!

