KDF Unveils 2023 Race Medals

January 31, 2023 10:57AM EST
Special Finisher Medal Commemorates 50 TH miniMarathon. Photo courtesy of: kyderbyfestival on Instagram

Special Finisher Medal Commemorates 50 TH miniMarathon

For runners, it’s all about the bling after crossing the finish line! The Derby Festival released images of the finisher medals for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. Kentucky’s largest road race will celebrate a major milestone this year, as the miniMarathon marks its 50th run!

While 2023 marks the 50th annual miniMarathon, it also signifies the 22nd annual Marathon. This year’s races are capped at 10,000 runners total and are over 50% full. Runners are encouraged to register early to guarantee their spot. Registration is open at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com. (In honor of the medal release, participants can use code MEDAL23 to save 15% on registration thru 2/5/23.)

