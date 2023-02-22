KDF Unveils 10th Annual PNC Tour de Lou Jersey

To commemorate the 10th annual PNC Tour de Lou, an exclusive, limited-edition jersey was unveiled tonight during an event at TEN20 Craft Brewery, which also served as the kick-off for the cycling event’s Official Training Program, which gets into gear this weekend.

To commemorate the 10th annual PNC Tour de Lou, an exclusive, limited-edition jersey was unveiled! In celebration of a decade of the event, the 2023 jersey features a hot pink design with teal Pegasus. The jersey is made of 100% polyester, moisture wicking fabric, with a colorful short-sleeve design that boasts a half zip and three elastic waist pockets on the back. Stylish!

The 2023 PNC Tour de Lou has moved to a Sunday this year and will be ready to roll on April 16. The race features a variety of cycling distances, including 20, 35 and 62.1 miles (Metric Century). The route will again be an open course and will ride through the home of the Kentucky Derby. The Metric Century course encompasses two states – Kentucky and Indiana. Plus, the Family Adventure Ride returns for the second year, with a casual two-mile looped course along the Waterfront featuring a scavenger hunt.

The FREE six-week PNC Tour de Lou Training Program is for cyclists of all experience levels and includes group rides led by the Louisville Bicycle Club, beginning Sunday, February 26th and taking place through Sunday, April 2nd.

The jersey retails for $80 and can be purchased online at KDF.org. Cyclists can also still register for both the PNC Tour de Lou and Training Program at KDF.org.