KDF miniMarathon and Marathon Moving Finish Line to Lynn Family Stadium
The beloved KDF miniMarathon and Marathon are getting a new look this year, by the way of a new start and finish line at the new soccer stadium!
Runners will see purple as they cross the Finish Line for this year’s Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay on Saturday, April 25th. The finish for the annual Derby Festival road races is moving to a new location in 2020 at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND CHECK OUT THE NEW COURSE!!!
“We’re excited to team up with Louisville City FC for this move. It’s a big win for our runners,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “It provides the perfect backdrop for runners as they cross the Finish Line and celebrate their huge accomplishment.”
The mini, Marathon and Relay will start simultaneously at 7:30 a.m. on Main Street near Slugger Field and then finish on Adams Street, just outside the stadium. After crossing the finish, runners will receive their medals as they enter the stadium, for a firsthand look inside the new facility.