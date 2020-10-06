      Weather Alert

Katy Perry,Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, and More Join Jane Fonda in “Exercise That Vote” Workout Video

Oct 6, 2020 @ 7:12am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon's "Carnival Row" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

With voter registrations deadlines closing in states across the country, Jane Fonda wanted to do her part to encourage people to register to vote while they still had the chance by recreating one of her old fitness videos from the 80’s with celebrities called “Exercise That Vote”

The video features a breast pumping Katy Perry multitasking, plus other celebs decked out in 80’s gear like Kerry Washington, Orlando Bloom, Amy Schumer, Shaq, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong and Ashley Benson all working out together on a massive ZOOM.

The outfits are on point as is Katy Perry in her new momhood!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF-xpGUHvtT/

 

