We’re back on the American Idol bandwagon thanks to this guy.

From USA Today– “Judge Katy Perry has already declared singer-guitarist Alejandro Aranda the next superstar, after the 24-year-old Pomona, California, native floored her and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his dexterous guitar skills and heavenly pipes during Wednesday’s episode, only the second of the show’s 17th season.”