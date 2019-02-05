Katy Perry Seems To Throw Shade At Britney Spears…Brit’s Fans Are NOT Happy

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Ohhh nooo…Katy Perry seems to be poking the bear that is Britney Spears fans by posting an excerpt from an interview with music producer Greg Wells.

She has a history of throwing shade at Brit…like when she made a joke at the 2017 Grammys.

He threw shade at Britney while praising Katy by talking about Katy is her own woman as far as her music and career go. Katy circled the part where he says: people think she’s handed a script like a Britney Spears and told what to sing. It’s the exact opposite. She is telling people like me or Max Martin what to do. She tells management who will direct her video and what the first single will be.”

Well Britney fans weren’t having it!

Another wrote, “Uh, f—king no. It’s ignorant to say that Britney Spears has never made a decision about her own career – down to the “…Baby” video being her own idea after shooting down the corny original concept. Please stop feeding into this bullsh-t narrative.”

 

