      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Reveals Fiance Orlando Bloom’s Worst Habit

Jan 18, 2022 @ 7:34am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon's "Carnival Row" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

During a recent interview, Katy Perry was asked what her fiance’s worst habit was.

“Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth. But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere,’” she explained.

Pro: he really cares about oral hygiene and must have impeccable gums. Cons: it’s a little gross to leave your teeth nugget rope all over the house.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
floss Katy Perry Orlando Bloom worst habit
POPULAR POSTS
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister's Interview..."Everything Was Always Given To Her"
Jason Momoa And Wife Lisa Bonet Are Divorcing
Missed Connections: El Chupa Thumbrah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On