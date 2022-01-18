Katy Perry Reveals Fiance Orlando Bloom’s Worst Habit

During a recent interview, Katy Perry was asked what her fiance’s worst habit was.
“Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth. But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere,’” she explained.
Pro: he really cares about oral hygiene and must have impeccable gums. Cons: it’s a little gross to leave your teeth nugget rope all over the house.
