Katy Perry Promises The Songs You Know And Weird Humor At Her Vegas Residency

Katy Perry is excited about the idea of playing on the same stage every night and having more of a normal life. She opened up to Variety about motherhood and what to expect from her residency in Las Vegas.
“This isn’t the next tour, next record, next era. This is an accumulation of everything I’ve been able to offer and the hits and what the people like…people are there to be entertained and, I think, escape, which in some ways is so necessary for our stress. So, it’s going to be big, colorful and it will have a level of humor to it that is probably the weirdest I’ve ever done…I feel like we have the most unique show that a musician has ever brought to Vegas. It’s such a great gig. I’m doing 40 shows a year. I’m able to see my baby. I get to take her to school. I’m also going to be able to do a lot of other things. It’s not the world tour, which I will go on eventually again, but it’s great. I’ve actually never played on a stage that is the same stage, so I think that there’s going to be a lot of technical advantages.”
About her 1-year-old daughter Daisy: “I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn’t really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole ‘nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it’s amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s. And they still want to hang and find you the most fun adult in the room. That is just the biggest gift in the world.”
“Pop on ’roids” is how @katyperry describes her upcoming Las Vegas residency. When asked how many costume changes she’ll have, she responds: “Does that include coats and capes?” https://t.co/ju1Oto2eNC pic.twitter.com/YpJNKi5dlg
— Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2021
Her show kicks off December 29th.