Katy Perry Not Worrying About THIS After Giving Birth
Katy Perry is just all of us! During Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol,” Katy showed proof that she quit shaving her legs since having her seven-month-old, Daisy.
Katy used her unshaven legs as a way to praise contestant, Cassandra Coleman, for her performance of Ryan Tedder’s “Apologize.”
“A couple things,” Katy said. “Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills.”
Luke Bryan then went in for a closer look at Katy’s legs as she prompted them up on the table to see, “she has actual leg hair,” laughed Bryan. Katy later posted a .gif on Twitter showing off her unshaven look.
How often do you shave your legs?