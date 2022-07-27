      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Loved Her Time In Kentucky!

Jul 27, 2022 @ 7:50am
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Katy Perry performs onstage with Zedd at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

We knew Katy Perry relocated to Kentucky while her man, Orlando Bloom filmed a movie. During her stay she did typical “Kentucky” things. Everything from go to the Zoo, to ziplining, to hitting up Walmart!

In fact, we even tried to lure her to work at DJX!

She just posted a photo dump on Instagram of her time here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Looks like she had a great time! Come back anytime and our offer still stands! 😉

TAGS
Katy Perry Louisville Zoo Mega Caverns Orlando Bloom
POPULAR POSTS
This Guy Relocated A Gator Away From A Playground Like A BOSS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Ohio Couple Turns 100 Together After Marking Their 79th Wedding Anniversary
Woman Uses Her "Teacher Voice" To Get Bear Off Her Porch
The Chainsmokers Will Perform In SPACE??
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On