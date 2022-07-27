Katy Perry Loved Her Time In Kentucky!

We knew Katy Perry relocated to Kentucky while her man, Orlando Bloom filmed a movie. During her stay she did typical “Kentucky” things. Everything from go to the Zoo, to ziplining, to hitting up Walmart!
In fact, we even tried to lure her to work at DJX!
She just posted a photo dump on Instagram of her time here!
Looks like she had a great time! Come back anytime and our offer still stands! 😉