Katy Perry, Kesha Among Artists Under Fire For Jeffrey Dahmer Lyrics in Wake of Popular Netflix Series

Thanks to “Dahmer” on Netflix, some old song lyrics are under scrutiny!

Nearly ten years after its debut, Juicy J’s verse in Katy Perry’s 2013 hit song “Dark Horse” has drawn criticism for the lyrics it contains. As a result, some music fans have taken to social media to criticize songs like “Dark Horse” that referenced Dahmer’s crimes in a favorable or downplayed manner.

As the Netflix special “Dahmer” gains popularity and a new audience learns about the serial killer’s heinous acts, some are calling for accountability for the insensitive lyrics. “She’s a beast/ I call her Karma/ She eats your heart like Jeffrey Dahmer,” Juicy J raps on “Dark Horse.”

Pop star Kesha is also under fire for her lyrics that refer to Dahmer in “Cannibal.”

Do you think old lyrics and songs should be under fire just because the subject has entered back into the culture? Why or why not?