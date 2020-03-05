      Weather Alert

Katy Perry is Pregnant!

Mar 5, 2020 @ 5:03am

Katy Perry dropped her highly-anticipated new music video for “Never Worn White.” As you can imagine, her KatyCats (which is her loyal fanbase’s nickname) are freaking out over it!

Along with the romantic and dreamy-like vibe of the video, Katy had some exciting news to share. She’s pregnant with her first child!

Katy hopped on Instagram Live to reveal that her baby bump is “only getting bigger.” She said, “We’re excited and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep, but I knew I would tell you in the best way. Which is through a piece of music, because that’s how we speak.”

She added, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for.” That means her fifth album is, in fact, on the way. She clarified that “Never Worn White” is not the lead single for KP5, but is “a good way to start out.”

Congrats to the glowing mom-to-be!

