Katy Perry Is Looking Fire For Dolce & Gabbana

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Katy Perry celebrates the launch of Dolce & Gabbana Devotion at Macy’s Herald Square on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

Hello, Katy Perry!

The latest Dolce & Gabbana Devotion ad featured Katy Perry and she’s looking fire!

The 39-year-old bombshell displayed sex appeal as she reclined back in a chair with the fragrance bottle in a plunging lace corset top. Katy wore a black choker necklace and pulled her raven curls to one side. ‘Unveil the art of gifting a sensory journey with @katyperry and wrap your loved ones in the alluring aroma of #DGDevotion,’ Dolce & Gabbana shared on Instagram Wednesday (December 13).

Here was the original campaign launch for Devotion.