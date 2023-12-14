Katy Perry Is Looking Fire For Dolce & Gabbana
December 14, 2023 7:23AM EST
Hello, Katy Perry!
The latest Dolce & Gabbana Devotion ad featured Katy Perry and she’s looking fire!
The 39-year-old bombshell displayed sex appeal as she reclined back in a chair with the fragrance bottle in a plunging lace corset top. Katy wore a black choker necklace and pulled her raven curls to one side. ‘Unveil the art of gifting a sensory journey with @katyperry and wrap your loved ones in the alluring aroma of #DGDevotion,’ Dolce & Gabbana shared on Instagram Wednesday (December 13).
Here was the original campaign launch for Devotion.
