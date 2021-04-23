Katy Perry Confirms Her Las Vegas Residency With New Commercial Ft. Luke Bryan, Celine Dion & More
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Katy Perry performs onstage with Zedd at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Katy Perry is making all of our Las Vegas dreams come true! Katy Perry has confirmed her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, the newly built casino resort which boasts a 5000 seat theater, it’s the first casino built from the ground up in ten years.
Katy Perry will be the highest paid Las Vegas residency.
In a colorful promotional video, Perry is joined by other artists set to perform in Sin City. Zedd and Tiesto will serve as nightclub acts, while Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Vegas regular Celine Dion, will also perform residencies.