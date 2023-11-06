99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Katy Perry Closes Out Her Vegas Residency With Famous Faces In The Crowd

November 6, 2023 7:27AM EST
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas stint kicked off in December of 2021 and she just played the last “Play” show!

There were some famous faces in the crowd at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas on Saturday including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Céline Dion. Of course fiance Orlando Bloom was their with their 3-year-old daughter Daisy.

Dion also swung by the locker room to meet hockey players in Vegas recently, marking the first public appearances since revealing her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

