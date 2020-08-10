      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Bares Her Belly Doing A Viral Dance

Aug 10, 2020 @ 10:21am

Katy Perry is super prego with her first child with Orlando Bloom, showed off her bare baby bump on Friday when she recreated a viral video to celebrate the end of the work week.

Ayyyy what day is it?

In a video shared on Orlando’s Instagram, Katy can be seen dozing off as he asks her what day is it. He then said, It’s Friday then,” as “Push The Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers begins to play.
Katy then hops out of the car, lifting her shirt over her belly and dances alongside the vehicle. After she bust some moves she pretends to keel over from exhaustion.

She also took time out to answer fans questions for People TV.

