Katy Perry and The Rest of the ‘American Idol’ Crew Are Back on Set
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC's "American Idol" show on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
The cast and crew are BACK on the set of ‘American Idol’ including the brand new mom Katy Perry! While production has resumed on set, brand new guidelines have been put in place to keep everyone safe including having each of the judges sit at their own tables during the auditions.
There will be specific zones for the judges and contestants to interact, as well as regular testing taking place to ensure everyone’s health.