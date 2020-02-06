Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Will Get Married In April
“Katy and Orlando’s wedding is in April,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. They had planned a December wedding but changed it due to an issue with the location. But the source says, “They’re beyond in love,”and they have been loving every minute of planning their big day.
“They’re going to have one local wedding party, and the other will be a destination wedding party.” So naturally, the next question is what about babies?? “Katy wants to have her first kid soon after they get married,” added the insider. Bloom, shares son Flynn, 6, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
In other Katy Perry news…she might end up singing to Prince Charles PLANTS??? LOL
MORE HERE