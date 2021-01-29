Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Put Wedding “On the Back Burner”
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the LA premiere of Amazon's "Carnival Row" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom has planned to tie the knot last year, but postponed due to the pandemic. But finding a new date is now not being discussed.
A source close to the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “They’ve put wedding planning on the back burner and there’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment.” The ceremony, which was rumored to be held in Japan and include 150 guests, apparently tested Katy and Orlando’s relationship during the planning stages.
“There was a lot of stress and tension,” claims the insider, “but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'” Instead, they are focusing on their new daughter while Katy gets ready for ‘American Idol’ to fire up February 14th.
