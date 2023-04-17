99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Katy Perry And Lionel Richie To Headline King Charles’ Coronation

April 17, 2023 6:32AM EDT
A couple of Americans are headlining the concert for King Charles’ upcoming coronation after several top UK artists (including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Elton John) all said no. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie been booked as headliners along with Take That (without Robbie Williams) in their first show in four years at the coronation.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sound.

