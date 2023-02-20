99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Katy Perry Already Smitten With This “American Idol” Audition

February 20, 2023 4:00PM EST
Michael Williams is from Mason, Ohio and has already won Katy Perry’s heart, musically speaking of course!  He NAILED Bruno Mars’ “Talking to the Moon” and made us all swoon!  He’s one to watch this season!

Iam Tongi brought all the judges to tears with his backstory of just losing his dad…

Megan Danielle got surprised by Lauren Daigle during her audition…what????

And burger flipper Zachariah Smith was told to quit his job…

