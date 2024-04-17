99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Katy Perry Almost Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’

April 17, 2024 6:36AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Turns out, that’s nothing new for Katy Perry during her time as a judge on American Idol! On Monday night’s episode, it almost happened again when her metallic top almost came off! She sank under the table and Luke Bryan tried to help, but it kind of made it worse LOL!  But she got it worked out!

She talked to Entertainment Tonight about her wardrobe mishaps over the 7 years she’s been on the show. She announced she is leaving after this season. No word yet on her replacement but if it were up to Katy, she would love to see Jelly Roll.

More about:
American Idol
Katy Perry
top
Wardrobe Malfunction

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
3

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
4

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
5

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE