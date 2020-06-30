      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Katy Perry Admits She Hit Rock Bottom And Was Suicidal After Split With Orlando Bloom

Jun 30, 2020 @ 9:23am

Katy Perry said she hit rock bottom following her brief split from Orlando Bloom in 2017.  She said she took the break-up so hard that she crashed and considered suicide.

She added “gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.”

Perry and Bloom got back together and are now engaged… she’s expecting their first child together.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
gratitude Katy Perry Orlando Bloom People Magazine split suicidal
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE