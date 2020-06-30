Katy Perry Admits She Hit Rock Bottom And Was Suicidal After Split With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry said she hit rock bottom following her brief split from Orlando Bloom in 2017. She said she took the break-up so hard that she crashed and considered suicide.
She added “gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped.”
Perry and Bloom got back together and are now engaged… she’s expecting their first child together.
