No…Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are not engaged despite a diamond ring on left hand.

Katie Holmes Is All Smiles While Wearing a Diamond Ring on Her Left Hand While in New Orleans https://t.co/ornAW6hYg1 — People (@people) November 1, 2018

She’s filming in New Orleans…and the ring is a prop for her role. And…she’s wearing it on her pinky. She plays Jerry O’Connell’s fiancée in the movie called, “The Secret.” But of course, the Internet freaks out.

