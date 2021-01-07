Katie Couric Will Follow Ken Jennings As Guest Host For A Week On “Jeopardy!”
Katie Couric has signed on to follow Ken Jennings in hosting a week of shows on “Jeopardy!”.
“Jeopardy!” is currently airing its final string of episodes with Alex Trebek at the podium, with his final turn as host to air on Friday, Jan. 8. The episodes were taped last October, before Trebek died of pancreatic cancer.
As previously announced, Ken Jennings, probably “Jeopardy’s” most well-known star contestant, will serve as the first guest host after Trebek’s final episodes finish airing.
