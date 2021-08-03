      Weather Alert

Kathy Griffin Has Lung Cancer

Aug 3, 2021 @ 5:50am

Kathy Griffin is battling lung cancer.  The 60-year-old had surgery to remove a tumor from her lung.  She announced the news in a social media post writing: “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

Kathy Griffin says she isn’t expected to need chemo or radiation saying, “I should be up and running as usual in a month or less.”

Here’s to a quick recovery!

TAGS
Kathy Griffin lung cancer
