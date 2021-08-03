Kathy Griffin Has Lung Cancer

Kathy Griffin is battling lung cancer. The 60-year-old had surgery to remove a tumor from her lung. She announced the news in a social media post writing: “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”
pic.twitter.com/XoqoudcIK1
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 2, 2021
pic.twitter.com/XoqoudcIK1
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 2, 2021
Kathy Griffin says she isn’t expected to need chemo or radiation saying, “I should be up and running as usual in a month or less.”
Here’s to a quick recovery!