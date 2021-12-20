      Weather Alert

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Baby Bump

Dec 20, 2021 @ 11:25am

After news broke that she’s expecting baby #2 with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger was seen out sporting her baby bump.

Multiple sources told People that the couple was expecting another baby together. However, Katherine and Chris have yet to publicly announce the news themselves.

Back in July, Pratt told E! News’ Daily Pop that he would love to expand his family. He and Katherine are parents to 14-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, and he co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

