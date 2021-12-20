Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Baby Bump

After news broke that she’s expecting baby #2 with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger was seen out sporting her baby bump.
EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger first glimpse of burgeoning baby bump since news of second pregnancy with husband Chris Pratt https://t.co/XUQXm1bv3o
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 17, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger first glimpse of burgeoning baby bump since news of second pregnancy with husband Chris Pratt https://t.co/XUQXm1bv3o
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 17, 2021
Multiple sources told People that the couple was expecting another baby together. However, Katherine and Chris have yet to publicly announce the news themselves.
Back in July, Pratt told E! News’ Daily Pop that he would love to expand his family. He and Katherine are parents to 14-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, and he co-parents his son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.