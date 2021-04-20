      Weather Alert

Kate Winslet’s Daughter Slipped Under The Radar As An Actress Using A Different Name

Apr 20, 2021 @ 6:59am

Kate Winslet’s 20-year-old daughter is carving out her own career as an actress, but you may not have known that. Her name is Mia Threapleton (dad is Kate’s ex-husband Jim Threapleton).

Kate shared during an interview with Lorraine (cue to 6:25), “I think I knew [it] was coming, I always suspected,” “And then a few years ago she turned around and said, ‘I’d like to give it a go.’ ” “She’s away now in the Czech Republic about to start on a TV series over there.”

Using her dad’s last name, she landed her first role on her own without her famous mom being known.  Threapleton most recently starred in the 2020 movie Shadows.

As for mom, you can see her in an HBO limited series, Mare of Easttown

