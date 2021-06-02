      Weather Alert

Kate Winslet Wouldn’t Let Them Edit Out Her “Bulgy Bit of Belly” In ‘Mare of Easttown’

Jun 2, 2021 @ 7:36am

People are falling in love with Kate Winslet and the character she plays in the new ‘Mare of Easttown’ on HBO. Why? Because she plays a middle aged woman who is wildly flawed, messy, broken, etc and she doesn’t want them to touch her up.

In on particular steamy scene, the director said he would edit out “a bit of bulgy belly” and she wouldn’t let them because she wants people to see that there are clearly no filters.

TAGS
HBO Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown No Filter
POPULAR POSTS
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
Fisherman Reunited With Girl They Saved 35 Years Ago
Charlestown High School Teacher Wears Costumes To Entertain Students
You Laugh You Lose: The One With The Stunt Joke Teller
Channing Tatum Shows Off Nearly Nudes On The 'Gram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On