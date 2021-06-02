Kate Winslet Wouldn’t Let Them Edit Out Her “Bulgy Bit of Belly” In ‘Mare of Easttown’

People are falling in love with Kate Winslet and the character she plays in the new ‘Mare of Easttown’ on HBO. Why? Because she plays a middle aged woman who is wildly flawed, messy, broken, etc and she doesn’t want them to touch her up.
Kate Winslet said she's been bowled over by how audiences have fallen in love with her "Mare of Easttown" character: "I loved her marks and her scars and her faults and her flaws and the fact that she has no off switch, no stop button. She just knows 'Go.'"https://t.co/PoS1iTo9WL
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2021
In on particular steamy scene, the director said he would edit out “a bit of bulgy belly” and she wouldn’t let them because she wants people to see that there are clearly no filters.