Kate Middleton’s Medical Records Part Of Security Breach Investigation

March 21, 2024 7:58AM EDT
The London Clinic has been known for treating members of the royal family, but now they are looking into whether staff attempted to look at Kate Middleton’s private medical records without authorization.  The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), a privacy watchdog in the UK, confirmed that they have received a breach report and are currently investigating the matter.

NHS staff can face criminal charges for accessing private medical records without permission. The London Clinic immediately contacted Kensington Palace to report the breach after detecting the unauthorized access. This just adds to the mystery surrounding Middleton’s abdominal surgery and absence from the public since late December.

