Kate Hudson Is The Latest WW Ambassador

Kate Hudson is the latest ambassador for Weight Watchers—excuse me, WW, the company changed its name in September in an attempt to pivot to wellness—and told Oprah all about it over FaceTime Sunday night.

View this post on Instagram

Health and wellness is my number one and I always say that what works for me doesn’t work for everyone. I believe that we need to celebrate diversity in how each individual wants to celebrate their bodies. We aren’t all going to enjoy the same work outs, outdoor activities, foods etc. I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all! This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a life long journey of wellness. I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having @oprah on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O 😘 #WwAmbassador #ad #WellnessThatWorks @ww

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 

She says she’s signing on because of the holistic approach to wellness the company is adopting.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Your Cardi B Carpool Karaoke Is Here Offset AWKWARDLY Crashes Cardi B’s Stage To Try To Get Her Back…Cardi Insists It Was Not Staged There Is An Update For The Future Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Celebs Show A Flood Of Support For Pete Davidson After Alarming Instagram Post Macaulay Culkin Is Salty About All The Bad Video Games Bearing His Likeness Pixar’s “Bao” Is Free On YouTube For A Week
Comments