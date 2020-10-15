Kate Hudson And Gwyneth Paltrow Share Their WORST On-Screen Kisses
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson talked about some of their on-screen kisses that weren’t so pleasant.
When asked, “Who was the best on-screen kisser?” Hudson admitted she hasn’t had good luck with her romantic co-stars as she hoped she would’ve had. She said when it came to kissing Matthew McConaughey other elements happening on set made the kissing scenes less than ideal.
Paltrow then revealed kissing her “Iron Man” co-star Robert Downey Jr. felt more like kissing a family member. She said, “Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ This is literally like kissing my brother.” Click HERE for all their on-screen kisses!
Hudson did admit she had one memorable on-screen kiss with her “Almost Famous” co-star Billy Crudup, but it didn’t make the cut.
