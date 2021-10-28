Kat Von D Moving To Indiana Permanently

Kat Von D is closing the tattoo shop that made her famous on the TLC show LA Ink, and moving into her rural Indiana home for good. She announced it on Instagram saying,
“As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” “After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there.”
“This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often,”