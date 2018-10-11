Kanye’s iPhone Passcode Is The Worst Ever

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West , left, shows a picture of a plane on a phone to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

Kanye’s iPhone passcode has been all over the news today and it’s mainly because he chose the worst secret iPhone passcode ever.

Kanye West met with President Trump today to discuss a variety of issues. Kanye was caught on video ranting as Kanye is wont to do. But the reason for the White House visit was to be present when President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act into law.

Unbeknownst to ‘Ye, cameras were rolling when he logged in to his iPhone. One camera even zoomed in close enough to catch a glimpse of his “secret” passcode.

Yep, you saw that right. Kanye’s iPhone passcode is 000000.

I think we can all agree that Kanye landing any sort of security or top secret position in the US government would be a bad. Very, very bad.