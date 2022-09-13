Kanye West Wants To Finance And Market His Own Fashion Lines

Kanye West has recently accused both Adidas and Gap of working outside the parameters of their deals with him, and even stealing his designs. Now he wants to “go it alone” and fund his Yeezy apparel and footwear design, manufacturing, and marketing himself. “It’s time for me to go it alone,” he told Bloomberg. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the Foam Runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

While he acknowledges that both deals have lined his pockets well — his “billionaire” status is based largely on the length of the deals and the royalties he gets from them — he says he can be just as successful going it alone. Getting out of the deals may be tricky though, as his contract with Adidas expires in 2026 and the Gap is in place until 2030.