Kanye West Wants Paparazzi To Pay The Celebrities They Photograph

Kanye West has had a history of run-ins with paparazzi and is currently under investigation for punching a photographer in Los Angeles. But he posted a conversation with a group of photographers shortly after he arrived at Miami International Airport on Saturday that shows he wants to find a compromise.
JUST IN: Kanye West says he should get a percentage of what the Paparazzi makes for using his image‼️👀
pic.twitter.com/Bid2qhkcqp
— RapTV (@raptvcom) January 23, 2022
He tells them: “Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay,” “Imma change that. I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided. You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time—you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.”
“We all gotta make money together … It can’t be a one-sided thing. That’s why it feels vulture-like,” he continued. “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect as a man ’cause if we can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation. I’m gonna make sure we get our rights. We’re very important. We’re real people, also.”
What do you think? Is he wrong?