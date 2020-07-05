Kanye West Running For President
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This isn’t the first time Kanye West has let everyone know his intentions to run for president.
During his acceptance speech at the 2015 MTV VMA awards he announced he would be running for president in 2020. So this has been a “thing” for a while.
But on July 4th, Kanye reignited his intentions with a Tweet saying he would be throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential run.
Even Tesla/SpaceX founder, Elon Musk Tweeted his support.
However he just released a single, “Wash Us In The Blood.” So many are thinking this is just a publicity stunt. Even hinting that his next album might be called “2020Vision,” the hashtag he used in his tweet.
We’re not sure if, at this time, he’s filed the proper paperwork needed to officially run.
Either way, he’s got people talking.