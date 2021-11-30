Kanye West Purges His Entire Instagram Account

Kanye “Ye” has purged his Instagram account after the untimely death of good friend and business associate, Virgil Abloh. Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to Abloh on November 29th. Abloh had privately fought cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer, for two years. Kanye brought Virgil up with him on his path to superstardom. The two worked together in the fashion world and Virgil had designed many of Kanye’s album covers, including his “Watch The Throne” collaboration with JAY-Z.
The fashion world lost an icon. pic.twitter.com/80gIymjvlp
— 99.7 DJX 🎄 (@997DJX) November 30, 2021
