Kanye West Purges His Entire Instagram Account

Nov 30, 2021 @ 9:22am
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kanye “Ye” has purged his Instagram account after the untimely death of good friend and business associate, Virgil Abloh.  Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to Abloh on November 29th. Abloh had privately fought cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer, for two years.  Kanye brought Virgil up with him on his path to superstardom. The two worked together in the fashion world and Virgil had designed many of Kanye’s album covers, including his “Watch The Throne” collaboration with JAY-Z.

