Kanye West Praises Hitler In New Interview
December 2, 2022 10:40AM EST
“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler,” said Kanye West in a new interview with Alex Jones, host of InfoWars.
Since the interview and after a tweet that violated policies on Twitter, Ye’s account has been suspended.
Kanye West was suspended from Twitter after he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Elon Musk said the post violated the platform’s rule against inciting violence. The tweet was deleted shortly before West’s account was shut down. https://t.co/Fq5ADz5YAE
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 2, 2022
