Kanye West Praises Hitler In New Interview

December 2, 2022 10:40AM EST
“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler,” said Kanye West in a new interview with Alex Jones, host of InfoWars.

Since the interview and after a tweet that violated policies on Twitter, Ye’s account has been suspended.

