Kanye West Needs Billie Eilish To Apologize Before He Performs At Coachella

Kanye West revealed in an Instagram post that Travis Scott would be joining him during his headlining set at Coachella — but then threatened to drop out of the festival unless fellow headliner Billie Eilish apologizes to Scott. He’s upset with an assumed jab at Scott during Eillish’s recent concert in Atlanta when she stopped her performance to get an inhaler for an audience member in need. “We’re taking care of our people, hold on,” Eilish said. “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going.”
She name checked Travis Scott but many assumed she was referencing how he continued his show despite people getting crushed at his Astroworld concert.
“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” wrote West on Instagram. “I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”